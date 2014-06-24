You’ll never find a Liberal Catholic in Medjugorje.

While the Vatican mulls over the findings of the third and final commission on Medugorje, we have to sit and wait.

There are plenty of people for and against Medj, but one interesting point struck me recently – You will never find a “liberal” Catholic in Medugorje. By “liberal Catholic” i mean people who consider themselves Catholic AND… Pro abortion, Pro women priests, Pro re-marriage etc…

Believe me, you wont. From all the people i have met there on the 4 trips i have made, and from all the people my mum has met on the 18 trips she has made, there has not been one.

In all the Medj prayer groups, meetings, days out, tour operators, Facebook friends, twitter, blogs – you name it, i have not come across one.

Why is this?

Is it because the idea of fasting does not appeal to them? Or perhaps it is the fact that with 61 permanent confessionals and many, many other open air confessions, Medj is the largest confessional in the world. Perhaps it is the fact that Adoration is attended in the summer months by over 10,000 people longing to open their hearts and fall deeper in love with Jesus through the Holy Eucharist. Maybe it is the call to reject sin and turn back to God – this wouldn’t sit too pretty with a few of their ‘ideals’. It might be the constant instruction to pray the rosary that is happening round the clock in every language you can think of. Or it might just be the fact that Holy Scripture is being opened up to people through the Priests on a level they can understand – many for the first time.

Or perhaps they just think that all of the above is all a load of old mumbo jumbo?

I dunno – it must be something…? But i can tell you this – Medjugorje is a liberal free zone.